Danny Masterson Fired From Netflix's 'The Ranch' Amid Rape Allegations

Danny Masterson has been written out of his Netflix show The Ranch, the streaming giant revealed.

“As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of The Ranch. [Monday] was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him,” Netflix said in a statement (via THR).

Four women have accused Masterson of rape and the Los Angeles County District Attorney and Los Angeles Police Department are both investigating the claims.

The Ranch also stars Ashton Kutcher, Debra Winger, and Sam Elliott.

The firing comes after a report emerged from the Huffington Post, saying Netflix exec Andy Yeatman told one of his accusers that the streaming service did not believe the allegations.