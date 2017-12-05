Danny Masterson Speaks Out After Netflix Firing, Denies Rape Allegations

Danny Masterson has released a statement after being written off of his Netflix show The Ranch amid four rape allegations against him.

“I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of The Ranch. From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit,” the 41-year-old actor told TMZ. “I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused.”

Netflix released a statement earlier today indicating that Danny‘s character would be written off, and production on the show, which also stars Ashton Kutcher, will resume in 2018.