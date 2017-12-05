Top Stories
Katie Holmes Supports Jamie Foxx at Prive Revaux Store Opening!

Bryan Singer Speaks Out After Being Fired From Queen Biopic

Blake Lively Injured on 'The Rhythm Section' Set, Production Halted

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Tue, 05 December 2017 at 7:30 am

Diane Kruger Brings 'In The Fade' to MOMA in NYC!

Diane Kruger Brings 'In The Fade' to MOMA in NYC!

Diane Kruger was all smiles at the latest screening of In The Fade!

The 41-year-old actress hit the carpet before the film on Monday night (December 4) at MOMA in New York City.

She was also joined by director Fatih Akin and producers Nurhan Sekerci-Porst and Herman Weigel.

The film follows a woman whose life collapses after the death of her husband and son in a bomb attack. After a time of mourning and injustice, she seeks revenge.

In The Fade is set to hit theaters on December 27th.

FYI: Diane is wearing a Halpern dress.
