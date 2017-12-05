Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Posted This Photo of Taylor Swift on Instagram &amp; Fans Took Notice

Selena Gomez Seemingly Calls Out 'Billboard' on Instagram, Puts Account on Private

John Mayer Hospitalized, Undergoes Emergency Surgery (Statement)

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Tue, 05 December 2017 at 5:49 pm

Diane Kruger Discusses Her Kellyanne Conway Spoof & Her New Movie 'In The Fade'!

Diane Kruger Discusses Her Kellyanne Conway Spoof & Her New Movie 'In The Fade'!

Diane Kruger is speaking out about her silly Kellyanne Conway parody – and her new movie, In The Fade!

The 41-year-old actress appeared at the Build Series on Tuesday (October 17) in New York City.

During her appearance, Diane and director Fatih Akin discussed her research for the film, in which she plays a mother who loses her family in a bomb attack, and how that led her to think more deeply about gun violence.

Diane also briefly spoke about her Kellyanne Funny Or Die spoof from earlier in the summer.

Watch below!
Credit: JP Yim; Photos: Build Series
Posted to: Diane Kruger, Fatih Akin

