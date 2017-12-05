Dustin Hoffman & John Oliver Get Heated Over Harassment Claims

Dustin Hoffman and John Oliver found themselves in a heated argument about harassment claims against Dustin during a recent Q&A.

While John was moderating a panel about Dustin‘s movie Wag the Dog on Monday night (December 4), he brought up the current climate around sexual harassment.

When John said he had to bring up the allegations because it was “hanging in the air,” Dustin replied, “From a few things you’ve read you’ve made an incredible assumption about me. You’ve made the case better than anyone else can. I’m guilty.”

John went on to express that he wasn’t happy with the response Dustin gave to the allegations.

“It’s ‘not reflective of who I am.’ It’s that kind of response to this stuff that pisses me off. It is reflective of who you were. If you’ve given no evidence to show it didn’t [happen], there was a period of time for a while when you were a creeper around women. It feels like a cop-out to say ‘it wasn’t me.’ Do you understand how that feels like a dismissal?” John said to Dustin.

John also added that he believed everything the accuser said because “there’s no point in [an accuser] lying” to which Dustin retorted, “Well, there’s a point in her not bringing it up for 40 years.”

At several points, Dustin and the cast tried to move on from the topic but John reportedly continued to push the issue.

At one point Dustin even said “You weren’t there” to which John replied, “I’m glad.”