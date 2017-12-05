Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Posted This Photo of Taylor Swift on Instagram & Fans Took Notice

Selena Gomez Seemingly Calls Out 'Billboard' on Instagram, Puts Account on Private

John Mayer Hospitalized, Undergoes Emergency Surgery (Statement)

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Tue, 05 December 2017 at 12:46 pm

Eminem Unveils 'Revival' Track List Featuring Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, Pink & More - See the Tracks!

Eminem Unveils 'Revival' Track List Featuring Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, Pink & More - See the Tracks!

Eminem‘s Revival is coming soon – and it’s got a ton of collaborations!

The 45-year-old rapper’s upcoming studio album, due out on December 15, includes collaborations with Pink, Ed Sheeran and Skylar Grey.

Eminem revealed the track list on Tuesday (December 5) on his social media.

The album, which also includes the previously released “Walk On Water” with Beyonce, also features collaborations with Phresher, X Ambassadors, Kehlani and Alicia Keys.

Check out the full track list for Revival below!

1. “Walk On Water (feat. Beyonce)”
2. “Believe”
3. “Chloraseptic (feat. Phresher)”
4. “Untouchable”
5. “River (feat. Ed Sheeran)”
6. “Remind Me (Intro)”
7. “Remind Me”
8. “Revival (Interlude)”
9. “Like Home (feat. Alicia Keys)”
10. “Bad Husband (feat. X Ambassadors)”
11. “Tragic Endings (feat. Skylar Grey)”
12. “Framed”
13. “Nowhere Fast (feat. Kehlani)”
14. “Heat”
15. “Offended”
16. “Need Me (feat. Pink)”
17. “In Your Head”
18. “Castle”
19. “Arose”
