Kim Kardashian Posted This Photo of Taylor Swift on Instagram &amp; Fans Took Notice

Selena Gomez Seemingly Calls Out 'Billboard' on Instagram, Puts Account on Private

John Mayer Hospitalized, Undergoes Emergency Surgery (Statement)

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Tue, 05 December 2017 at 3:56 pm

EXO Debuts 'Electric Kiss' Music Video From Their Upcoming Album 'Countdown' - Watch Now!

EXO are back with their new single called “Electric Kiss” – the lead track from their first full-length Japanese studio album!

The nine-member South Korean pop sensations debuted the short version of their new music video on Tuesday (December 5).

The boy band storms the city in the fierce and frantic video for their uptempo new track, which features plenty of choreography and intense emotion from the members.

“Electric Kiss” is the first single from their upcoming full-length Japanese album Countdown, which will be released on January 24, 2018.

Countdown track listing:

01 Electric Kiss
02 Coming Over
03 Love Me Right～romantic universe～
04 LIGHTSABER
05 TACTIX
06 Into My World
07 Lovin’ You Mo’
08 Drop That
09 Run This
10 Cosmic Railway
