EXO Debuts 'Electric Kiss' Music Video From Their Upcoming Album 'Countdown' - Watch Now!

EXO are back with their new single called “Electric Kiss” – the lead track from their first full-length Japanese studio album!

The nine-member South Korean pop sensations debuted the short version of their new music video on Tuesday (December 5).

The boy band storms the city in the fierce and frantic video for their uptempo new track, which features plenty of choreography and intense emotion from the members.

“Electric Kiss” is the first single from their upcoming full-length Japanese album Countdown, which will be released on January 24, 2018.

Check out the Countdown track listing inside!

Countdown track listing:

01 Electric Kiss

02 Coming Over

03 Love Me Right～romantic universe～

04 LIGHTSABER

05 TACTIX

06 Into My World

07 Lovin’ You Mo’

08 Drop That

09 Run This

10 Cosmic Railway