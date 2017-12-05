Garrett Hedlund Says 'Mudbound' is 'As Unsentimental & As Real As Possible'

Garrett Hedlund is all smiles while speaking on stage during the Hammer Museum presents The Contenders 2017: Mudbound held at the Hammer Museum on Monday (December 4) in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old actor was joined at the event by his co-stars Mary J. Blige, Jason Clarke, Jason Mitchell, director Dee Rees and MoMA Chief Curator of Film, Rajendra Roy, who moderated the Q&A following the screening.

Struggling to survive, the Second World War-era film follows two families who work the same land in the Mississippi Delta but live worlds apart.

“It still makes you very sick when you have to sit there during those difficult scenes. The racial slurs are being thrown around… you never get over that,” Garret recently expressed. “Some scenes, especially towards the end [of the movie], can make you sick to your stomach. You go home afterwards, and it’s quite stressful. It is what it is, and everybody knew what we were getting into. It’s bone-chilling, but it’s a portrait of the south in these times. It’s as unsentimental and as real as possible.”

Mudbound is available on Netflix now!