Katie Holmes Supports Jamie Foxx at Prive Revaux Store Opening!

Bryan Singer Speaks Out After Being Fired From Queen Biopic

Blake Lively Injured on 'The Rhythm Section' Set, Production Halted

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Tue, 05 December 2017 at 1:00 am

Gisele Bundchen Poses for Photo Shoot on Streets of NYC

Gisele Bundchen Poses for Photo Shoot on Streets of NYC

Gisele Bundchen staged an outdoor photo shoot in the Big Apple today!

The 37-year-old Brazilian model was spotted rocking two different outfits for the shoot on Monday (December 4) in New York City.

Her first look was a plunging black top, purple houndstooth skirt and jacket, and thigh-high leather boots.

Gisele‘s second look featured a layered black tassle dress with sparkling silver booties.

She stayed warm in a big bathrobe between takes.

ICYMI, check out Gisele and her husband Tom Brady‘s too-cute Halloween costumes!
