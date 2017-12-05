Gisele Bundchen Poses for Photo Shoot on Streets of NYC
Gisele Bundchen staged an outdoor photo shoot in the Big Apple today!
The 37-year-old Brazilian model was spotted rocking two different outfits for the shoot on Monday (December 4) in New York City.
Her first look was a plunging black top, purple houndstooth skirt and jacket, and thigh-high leather boots.
Gisele‘s second look featured a layered black tassle dress with sparkling silver booties.
She stayed warm in a big bathrobe between takes.
