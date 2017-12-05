Halsey, Camila Cabello & More Rock the Stage in Minnesota for Jingle Ball 2017!

Halsey and Camila Cabello brought it to the stage in Minnesota!

The 23-year-old “Bad At Love” singer-songwriter and the 20-year-old “Havana” hit-maker were among a star-studded roster that performed during 101.3 KDWB’s Jingle Ball 2017 at Xcel Energy Center on Monday (December 4) in St Paul, Minn.

Other major performers of the night included G-Eazy, Fall Out Boy, Charlie Puth, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Sabrina Carpenter and Why Don’t We.

