Tue, 05 December 2017 at 1:15 pm

Here's The Most-Liked & Retweeted Tweets of 2017

Twitter has released it’s annual list of most-liked and most-retweeted posts of 2017, and former President Barack Obama has a few mentions on the list.

His tweet in response to the terrible events in Charlottesville, Virginia earlier this year where a white supremacy rally took place got the most likes on Twitter in 2017.

The tweet is a quote from Nelson Mandela, and reads, “No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…”

Here’s the most liked tweet of 2017, from former President Obama.

Click through the slideshow to see the list of most-retweeted tweets of the year…

Photos: Twitter
