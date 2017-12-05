Tue, 05 December 2017 at 9:58 pm
Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Share a Sweet Kiss, Look So Happy Together!
Hilary Duff and her on-again boyfriend Matthew Koma are clearly in a great place!
The 30-year-old actress was spotted kissing Matthew, 30, while out on a coffee date on Tuesday afternoon (December 5) in Studio City, Calif.
Hilary opened up about her relationship with Matthew earlier that day while appearing as a guest co-host on The Talk.
“It’s going so great,” Hilary said. “I mean, this is the third time that we’ve dated… Timing is such a big deal, third time’s a charm!”
