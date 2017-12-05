Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Posted This Photo of Taylor Swift on Instagram & Fans Took Notice

Selena Gomez Seemingly Calls Out 'Billboard' on Instagram, Puts Account on Private

John Mayer Hospitalized, Undergoes Emergency Surgery (Statement)

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Tue, 05 December 2017

Hilary Duff Weighs In on Selena Gomez Reuniting With Her Ex: 'I'm Doing It Right Now!'

Hilary Duff doesn’t think Selena Gomez reuniting with Justin Bieber is a bad idea at all. In fact, she’s doing it too!

The 30-year-old Younger actress and pop star appeared on The Talk on Tuesday (December 5) as a guest co-host, where she dished on the relationship.

“I’m doing it right now,” she revealed, referring to her reunion with on-again, off-again boyfriend Matthew Koma.

“It’s going so great! I mean, this is like the third time that we’ve dated and I think that what [Selena] says has so much merit to it. Timing is such a big deal. Third time’s a charm! I think that you have history and a past with someone and love, and just because it doesn’t work out the first time, the second time, as long as there’s not too much damage done, then, it can always work out again,” she said.

“I love her, I love what she says, and I also don’t think age has anything to do with it, whether she’s 18, 25…I’m 30, you know?”

Watch below!
Photos: CBS
Posted to: Hilary Duff, Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez

