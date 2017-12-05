Hugh Jackman Reveals the Reason He Always Maintains His Buff Body

Hugh Jackman channels his Greatest Showman character on the cover of Variety‘s new issue.

Here’s what the 49-year-old actor had to share with the mag:

On saying goodbye to Wolverine: “I wish I’d started playing him like that 17 years ago. So there’s some sense of missed opportunity, but when I saw ‘Logan,’ I sat there and I did have tears in my eyes. The main feeling I had was: ‘There, that’s the character. I feel like I’ve done it now.’ And I was calm and at peace, but I’m going to miss that guy.”

On why he stays in such good shape: “People always say to me, ‘Why are you in such good shape?’ and I always answer, ‘If I told you that you were going to be on film on a 40-foot screen with your shirt off, you’d be in good shape too.’”

On his reputation for being a nice guy: “It’s the way I was brought up. My parents always treated people with great respect. My father never yelled, and I admired that. I also genuinely love the family aspect of what we do, and I feel more comfortable being relaxed and myself with everybody, rather than a feeling of ‘Oh, I’m a big actor; you can’t talk to me.’ My way of connecting — maybe people attribute it as being nice, but it’s just being a normal person.”

