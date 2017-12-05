Top Stories
Tue, 05 December 2017 at 12:50 pm

Hugh Jackman Reveals the Reason He Always Maintains His Buff Body

Hugh Jackman Reveals the Reason He Always Maintains His Buff Body

Hugh Jackman channels his Greatest Showman character on the cover of Variety‘s new issue.

Here’s what the 49-year-old actor had to share with the mag:

On saying goodbye to Wolverine: “I wish I’d started playing him like that 17 years ago. So there’s some sense of missed opportunity, but when I saw ‘Logan,’ I sat there and I did have tears in my eyes. The main feeling I had was: ‘There, that’s the character. I feel like I’ve done it now.’ And I was calm and at peace, but I’m going to miss that guy.”

On why he stays in such good shape: “People always say to me, ‘Why are you in such good shape?’ and I always answer, ‘If I told you that you were going to be on film on a 40-foot screen with your shirt off, you’d be in good shape too.’”

On his reputation for being a nice guy: “It’s the way I was brought up. My parents always treated people with great respect. My father never yelled, and I admired that. I also genuinely love the family aspect of what we do, and I feel more comfortable being relaxed and myself with everybody, rather than a feeling of ‘Oh, I’m a big actor; you can’t talk to me.’ My way of connecting — maybe people attribute it as being nice, but it’s just being a normal person.”

For more from Hugh, visit Variety.com.
hugh jackman variety 01

Credit: Danielle Levitt/Variety
Posted to: Hugh Jackman, Magazine

