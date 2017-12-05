Irina Shayk Wears Marilyn Monroe Pop Art on Her Dress & Boots!

Irina Shayk wears a matching dress and thigh-high boots while attending the launch of the new Versace store on Tuesday (December 5) at Sloane Street in London, England.

The 31-year-old model joined the designer Donatella Versace at the event and she wore a pop art print with Marilyn Monroe’s face all over it!

Irina was dressed in Versace the night before while stepping out on the red carpet for the 2017 Fashion Awards in London. Make sure to check out her stunning look!

FYI: Irina is wearing Versace.