Iwan Rheon Hits Berlin for 'Alien Invasion: S.U.M.1' Premiere - Watch Trailer!

Iwan Rheon is dapper as he hits the red carpet at the premiere of his latest film Alien Invasion: S.U.M.1 held at the CineStar movie theatre at Sony Center Potsdamer Platz on Monday (December 4) in Berlin, Germany.

The 32-year-old Game of Thrones star was joined at the event by his co-stars Zoe Grisedale and Andre M. Hennicke, as well as director Christian Pasquariello.

Synopsis: The Nonesuch – eerie, overpowering alien creatures – have forced humanity into hiding in a vast system of underground bunkers. Iwan stars as a young soldier assigned to guard a lookout post on the surface to protect the few remaining stragglers.

Alien Invasion: S.U.M.1 is avaible on demand now – Watch the trailer below!



Alien Invasion: S.U.M.1. | Trailer