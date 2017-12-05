Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Posted This Photo of Taylor Swift on Instagram & Fans Took Notice

Selena Gomez Seemingly Calls Out 'Billboard' on Instagram, Puts Account on Private

John Mayer Hospitalized, Undergoes Emergency Surgery (Statement)

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Tue, 05 December 2017 at 1:45 pm

Iwan Rheon Hits Berlin for 'Alien Invasion: S.U.M.1' Premiere - Watch Trailer!

Iwan Rheon Hits Berlin for 'Alien Invasion: S.U.M.1' Premiere - Watch Trailer!

Iwan Rheon is dapper as he hits the red carpet at the premiere of his latest film Alien Invasion: S.U.M.1 held at the CineStar movie theatre at Sony Center Potsdamer Platz on Monday (December 4) in Berlin, Germany.

The 32-year-old Game of Thrones star was joined at the event by his co-stars Zoe Grisedale and Andre M. Hennicke, as well as director Christian Pasquariello.

Synopsis: The Nonesuch – eerie, overpowering alien creatures – have forced humanity into hiding in a vast system of underground bunkers. Iwan stars as a young soldier assigned to guard a lookout post on the surface to protect the few remaining stragglers.

Alien Invasion: S.U.M.1 is avaible on demand now – Watch the trailer below!


Alien Invasion: S.U.M.1. | Trailer
Credit: AEDT; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Iwan Rheon, Zoe Grisedale

