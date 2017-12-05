Jaime King's Kids Got a Surprise Visit from Sarah Hyland!

Jaime King steps out to kick off Art Basel at WWD’s The Art of Fashion exhibit with Belvedere Vodka on Monday (December 4) in Miami, Fla.

Before flying to Miami, the former Hart of Dixie actress got a visit from her friend Sarah Hyland, who spent time playing with Jaime‘s kids James Knight, 4, and Leo Thames, 2.

“LOVEBUGS @sarahhyland 🌹 James Knight 🌹 Leo Thames 🌹 Best surprise ever!” Jaime captioned the below slideshow of photos and videos.

“Love you all so much,” Sarah replied.

Jaime was joined in Miami by her husband Kyle Newman to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary!

FYI: Jaime is wearing a Bella Freud dress.