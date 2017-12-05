Jamie Bell Thought 'Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool' Was 'Piece of Fiction'!

Jamie Bell flashes a smile alongside his co-star Annette Bening, writer Peter Turner and director Paul McGuigan while attending the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s conversation and screening for Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool held at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on Monday (December 4) in Los Angeles.

Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool, which is based on the memoir by Peter himself, tells the true story of actress Gloria Grahame (Annette), who begins a relationship with young English actor (Jamie).

“I thought it was a piece of fiction. I thought it was the weirdest story to set a film around, honestly,” Jamie shares of his first impressions, after being approached with the script (via Deadline). “I had no idea who Gloria Grahame was and I certainly didn’t know who Peter Turner was, at all. I thought: It’s just a bizarre work, I don’t know how to really wrap my head around it.”