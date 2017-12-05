Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Posted This Photo of Taylor Swift on Instagram &amp; Fans Took Notice

Selena Gomez Seemingly Calls Out 'Billboard' on Instagram, Puts Account on Private

John Mayer Hospitalized, Undergoes Emergency Surgery (Statement)

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Jennifer Aniston Gives a Sneak Peek Into Her Home Life!

Jennifer Aniston Gives a Sneak Peek Into Her Home Life!

Jennifer Aniston is giving fans a sneak peek into a day in the life of her in her Hollywood home, thanks to smartwater!

The actress invited the brand to come spend some time with her and do an Instagram takeover.

In the photos below, you can see Jennifer getting ready for her night out, relaxing, working out, spending time with her beloved pups, and more. In addition, at the end of the day, Jennifer met up with her BFF Courteney Cox!

Take a look at the photos from Jennifer’s Instagram takeover below…
Photos: courtesy of smartwater
