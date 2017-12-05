Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Posted This Photo of Taylor Swift on Instagram & Fans Took Notice

Selena Gomez Seemingly Calls Out 'Billboard' on Instagram, Puts Account on Private

John Mayer Hospitalized, Undergoes Emergency Surgery (Statement)

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Tue, 05 December 2017 at 5:08 pm

Jennifer Lopez Films 'Second Act' With Treat Williams in New York City!

Jennifer Lopez Films 'Second Act' With Treat Williams in New York City!

Jennifer Lopez is hard at work on the set!

The “Amor, Amor, Amor” superstar was spotted filming alongside Treat Williams on Tuesday (December 5) in New York City.

Jennifer and Treat were filming for their new movie Second Act. They filmed a scene in which Jennifer‘s character was getting ready to leave, taking along a large luggage case.

Here’s a plot summary for the movie, due out sometime in 2018: a big box store worker reinvents her life and her life-story and shows Madison Avenue what street smarts can do.

Photos: BACKGRID
