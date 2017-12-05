Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Posted This Photo of Taylor Swift on Instagram & Fans Took Notice

Selena Gomez Seemingly Calls Out 'Billboard' on Instagram, Puts Account on Private

John Mayer Hospitalized, Undergoes Emergency Surgery (Statement)

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Tue, 05 December 2017 at 3:30 pm

Jessica Chastain Reveals the Moment She Knew She Wanted to Do 'Molly's Game'

Jessica Chastain flashes a smile at the photo call for her movie Molly’s Game at Soho House on Tuesday (December 5) in Berlin, Germany.

The Oscar-nominated actress was joined by the film’s director and writer, Aaron Sorkin.

Jessica was recently asked when she decided to do the film. She responded, “Immediately, it was just Aaron Sorkin. I wanted to work with him because he’s a political filmmaker. He believes all of his stories about justice prevailing against the odds. I’d be happy with a couple scenes in an Aaron Sorkin film. Then I read the story. This man has so much idealism that he decided for his directorial debut, ‘Let’s talk a little bit about patriarchy.’ It was so moving to me because he’s a successful white man in Hollywood. He could have told any story he wanted and everyone would have paid attention. That’s fascinating.”
