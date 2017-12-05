John Mayer Hospitalized, Undergoes Emergency Appendectomy

John Mayer was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday (December 5), and is reportedly in surgery for an emergency removal of his appendix.

“Early this morning, Tuesday, December 5th, John Mayer was admitted into the hospital for emergency appendectomy forcing the Dead & Company December 5th concert in New Orleans to be postponed,” his rep told Just Jared in a statement moments ago. “All tickets for the December 5 show will be honored for the rescheduled date. Information on the rescheduled date will be announced as soon as possible. Should ticketholders choose to seek a refund, they will be available at point of purchase.”

John, 40, is currently touring with the band Dead & Company.

We’re wishing John all the best, and we’ll provide updates when we hear more news.