Top Stories
Hilary Duff Weighs In on Selena Gomez Reuniting With Her Ex

Hilary Duff Weighs In on Selena Gomez Reuniting With Her Ex

Naya Rivera Files for Divorce from Ryan Dorsey for Second Time

Naya Rivera Files for Divorce from Ryan Dorsey for Second Time

Selena Gomez Seemingly Calls Out 'Billboard' on Instagram, Puts Account on Private

Selena Gomez Seemingly Calls Out 'Billboard' on Instagram, Puts Account on Private

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Tue, 05 December 2017 at 7:14 pm

Justin Bieber Hits the Gym & Goes for a Hike at Runyon Canyon!

Justin Bieber Hits the Gym & Goes for a Hike at Runyon Canyon!

Justin Bieber certainly seems to making fitness his priority at the moment!

The 23-year-old pop superstar was spotted getting fit twice in one day on Tuesday (December 5) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

Justin kicked off his day rocking a comfy Champion hoodie while hitting the gym for an early morning workout.

Later in the day, Justin headed to Runyon Canyon in the afternoon for a solo hike. He wore an orange bandana around his head during the relaxing and peaceful stroll.

Justin also went for a morning hike one day before.
Just Jared on Facebook
justin bieber workout runyon 00
justin bieber workout runyon 01
justin bieber workout runyon 04
justin bieber workout runyon 05
justin bieber workout runyon 07

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Justin Bieber

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Billy Bush is explaining why he's calling out Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron might be dying her hair this amazing color soon - Just Jared Jr
  • Tiffany Haddish had an amazing dinner with Taylor Swift - TooFab
  • Alec Baldwin might be getting his own talk show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber penned a touching note for his dad - Just Jared Jr