Hilary Duff Weighs In on Selena Gomez Reuniting With Her Ex

Naya Rivera Files for Divorce from Ryan Dorsey for Second Time

Selena Gomez Seemingly Calls Out 'Billboard' on Instagram, Puts Account on Private

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Tue, 05 December 2017

Kanye West Rocks a Tupac Shirt & Bright Orange Jacket at the Studio!

Kanye West is hard at work – and looking pretty fashionable while toiling away!

The 40-year-old The Life Of Pablo rapper was spotted working at the studio on Tuesday (December 5) in Calabasas, Calif.

The “Famous” superstar was putting in work on the same day as his son Saint‘s second birthday.

Kanye rocked a Tupac shirt and a bright orange jacket as he was seen exiting the studio.

Kanye‘s wife Kim Kardashian refueled the seemingly never-ending feud with Taylor Swift after posting a photo from the “Famous” music video set.
