Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Posted This Photo of Taylor Swift on Instagram &amp; Fans Took Notice

Kim Kardashian Posted This Photo of Taylor Swift on Instagram & Fans Took Notice

Selena Gomez Seemingly Calls Out 'Billboard' on Instagram, Puts Account on Private

Selena Gomez Seemingly Calls Out 'Billboard' on Instagram, Puts Account on Private

Bryan Singer Speaks Out After Being Fired From Queen Biopic

Bryan Singer Speaks Out After Being Fired From Queen Biopic

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Tue, 05 December 2017 at 10:30 am

Kim Kardashian Helps Host The Tot Holiday Pop-Up Celebration!

Kim Kardashian Helps Host The Tot Holiday Pop-Up Celebration!

Kim Kardashian is picture perfect as she strikes a pose while hosting The Tot Holiday Pop-Up Celebration held at Laduree at the Grove on Monday (December 4) in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old reality star was joined at the event by Elizabeth Chambers, Cassandra Grey, Teyana Taylor, Karrueche Tran, Ali Fedotowsky, Tia Mowry, Elisa Sednaoui Dellal and Kristen Noel Crawley.

The evening celebrated The Tot holiday pop-up at The Grove’s Santa Village, which is ongoing through December 24th.

The ladies enjoyed a lovely intimate evening that began with champagne cocktails followed by a sit-down dinner, with menu items such as ratatouille with sliced avocado starters to grilled organic salmon for the main course and finished the evening with the iconic Ladurée mini macarons for desert.
Just Jared on Facebook
kim kardashian helps host the tot holiday pop up celebration 01
kim kardashian helps host the tot holiday pop up celebration 02
kim kardashian helps host the tot holiday pop up celebration 03
kim kardashian helps host the tot holiday pop up celebration 04
kim kardashian helps host the tot holiday pop up celebration 05
kim kardashian helps host the tot holiday pop up celebration 06
kim kardashian helps host the tot holiday pop up celebration 07
kim kardashian helps host the tot holiday pop up celebration 08
kim kardashian helps host the tot holiday pop up celebration 09
kim kardashian helps host the tot holiday pop up celebration 10
kim kardashian helps host the tot holiday pop up celebration 11
kim kardashian helps host the tot holiday pop up celebration 12
kim kardashian helps host the tot holiday pop up celebration 13
kim kardashian helps host the tot holiday pop up celebration 14
kim kardashian helps host the tot holiday pop up celebration 15
kim kardashian helps host the tot holiday pop up celebration 16
kim kardashian helps host the tot holiday pop up celebration 17
kim kardashian helps host the tot holiday pop up celebration 18
kim kardashian helps host the tot holiday pop up celebration 19
kim kardashian helps host the tot holiday pop up celebration 20

Credit: Donato Sardella; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ali Fedotowsky, Cassandra Grey, Elizabeth Chambers, Karrueche Tran, Kim Kardashian, Teyana Taylor, Tia Mowry

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Billy Bush is explaining why he's calling out Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron might be dying her hair this amazing color soon - Just Jared Jr
  • Tiffany Haddish had an amazing dinner with Taylor Swift - TooFab
  • Alec Baldwin might be getting his own talk show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber penned a touching note for his dad - Just Jared Jr