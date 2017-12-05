Kim Kardashian Helps Host The Tot Holiday Pop-Up Celebration!

Kim Kardashian is picture perfect as she strikes a pose while hosting The Tot Holiday Pop-Up Celebration held at Laduree at the Grove on Monday (December 4) in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old reality star was joined at the event by Elizabeth Chambers, Cassandra Grey, Teyana Taylor, Karrueche Tran, Ali Fedotowsky, Tia Mowry, Elisa Sednaoui Dellal and Kristen Noel Crawley.

The evening celebrated The Tot holiday pop-up at The Grove’s Santa Village, which is ongoing through December 24th.

The ladies enjoyed a lovely intimate evening that began with champagne cocktails followed by a sit-down dinner, with menu items such as ratatouille with sliced avocado starters to grilled organic salmon for the main course and finished the evening with the iconic Ladurée mini macarons for desert.