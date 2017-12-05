Kim Kardashian's Revealing Photo of Taylor Swift on Instagram Didn't Go Unnoticed

Kim Kardashian posted a photo on her Instagram from Kanye West‘s “Famous” music video exhibit, which showed Taylor Swift in the buff.

The 37-year-old reality star posted the photo on Monday night (December 4), and the pic shows her taking a photo of the life-like models of Kanye, Taylor and others that were seen in the video. Kim captioned the photo “Famous.” The picture Kim posted is not safe for the office, but you can see it below.

Some of Taylor‘s fans were not pleased that Kim posted the picture, and started posting rat emojis in her comments. Kim and Taylor famously feuded over the music video.