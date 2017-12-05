Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Posted This Photo of Taylor Swift on Instagram &amp; Fans Took Notice

Kim Kardashian Posted This Photo of Taylor Swift on Instagram & Fans Took Notice

Selena Gomez Seemingly Calls Out 'Billboard' on Instagram, Puts Account on Private

Selena Gomez Seemingly Calls Out 'Billboard' on Instagram, Puts Account on Private

Bryan Singer Speaks Out After Being Fired From Queen Biopic

Bryan Singer Speaks Out After Being Fired From Queen Biopic

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Tue, 05 December 2017 at 9:35 am

Kim Kardashian's Revealing Photo of Taylor Swift on Instagram Didn't Go Unnoticed

Kim Kardashian's Revealing Photo of Taylor Swift on Instagram Didn't Go Unnoticed

Kim Kardashian posted a photo on her Instagram from Kanye West‘s “Famous” music video exhibit, which showed Taylor Swift in the buff.

The 37-year-old reality star posted the photo on Monday night (December 4), and the pic shows her taking a photo of the life-like models of Kanye, Taylor and others that were seen in the video. Kim captioned the photo “Famous.” The picture Kim posted is not safe for the office, but you can see it below.

Some of Taylor‘s fans were not pleased that Kim posted the picture, and started posting rat emojis in her comments. Kim and Taylor famously feuded over the music video.
Just Jared on Facebook
kim kardashian taylor swift feud 01

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Billy Bush is explaining why he's calling out Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron might be dying her hair this amazing color soon - Just Jared Jr
  • Tiffany Haddish had an amazing dinner with Taylor Swift - TooFab
  • Alec Baldwin might be getting his own talk show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber penned a touching note for his dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa

    She’s just extremely jealous of Taylor since her husband is more obsessed with Taylor than with her. Also, in the wake of all these sexual harrassment allegations, it’s so fucked up to display naked wax figures of people without their consent.

  • JT

    Kanye wants to bang Taylor. Poor Kim.

  • meme

    Kimbocile is pushing 40 and still acting like a 12 year old.

  • meme

    The Kartrashjennerians are vulgar disgusting people.

  • plez

    Kim posed nude recently and very few noticed. She knows she has to do something to keep her brand making money.

  • lena58337

    GUESS WHAT ??? NO ONE GIVES A SHIT !!!!!

  • Angel

    What she needs to be doing is putting some clothes on that old, surgically enhanced body of hers. No one cares about Kim anymore or want to see her naked. Her time is running out.

  • Amber

    Jealous that Taylor got that British Vogue cover!

  • Amber

    He’s more obsessed with Beyonce too.