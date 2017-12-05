Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Posted This Photo of Taylor Swift on Instagram & Fans Took Notice

Selena Gomez Seemingly Calls Out 'Billboard' on Instagram, Puts Account on Private

John Mayer Hospitalized, Undergoes Emergency Surgery (Statement)

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Tue, 05 December 2017 at 6:14 pm

Kurt Russell to Play Santa Claus in Upcoming Netflix Movie!

A new Christmas movie starring Kurt Russell will be released on Netflix during the holiday season next year!

The 66-year-old actor is set to play the role Santa Claus in an upcoming untitled film, which will be produced by Home Alone director Chris Columbus.

The movie will follow “two siblings (The Babysitter‘s Judah Lewis and Big Little LiesDarby Camp) who try to prove that Santa is real by catching him on camera. When they accidentally cause his sleigh to crash in Chicago, they have to help get Christmas back on track before it’s ruined,” according to THR.

Production on the film will begin in January.
Photos: Getty
