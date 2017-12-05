Lea Michele Looks Stylish in Stripes at 'Versus' Premiere Event!

Lea Michele looks stylish – even while speaking about breaking a sweat!

The 31-year-old actress and singer appeared at the Versus premiere event at AwesomeonessTV Headquarters on Monday (December 4) in Santa Monica, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lea Michele

While at the premiere event, Lea spoke to teen female athletes about the benefits of staying in sports as part of Gatorade’s Sisters in Sweat initiative.

“Volleyball was a big part of my life as a teen, so encouraging girls to keep playing is close to my heart. Thanks @gatorade and @awesomenesstv for a great event today! It was an honor speaking with @juliefoudy, @espnw and @rademita – together we are #SistersInSweat,” she wrote on Instagram.