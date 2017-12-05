Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Posted This Photo of Taylor Swift on Instagram &amp; Fans Took Notice

Kim Kardashian Posted This Photo of Taylor Swift on Instagram & Fans Took Notice

Selena Gomez Seemingly Calls Out 'Billboard' on Instagram, Puts Account on Private

Selena Gomez Seemingly Calls Out 'Billboard' on Instagram, Puts Account on Private

John Mayer Hospitalized, Undergoes Emergency Surgery (Statement)

John Mayer Hospitalized, Undergoes Emergency Surgery (Statement)

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Tue, 05 December 2017 at 12:29 pm

Lea Michele Looks Stylish in Stripes at 'Versus' Premiere Event!

Lea Michele Looks Stylish in Stripes at 'Versus' Premiere Event!

Lea Michele looks stylish – even while speaking about breaking a sweat!

The 31-year-old actress and singer appeared at the Versus premiere event at AwesomeonessTV Headquarters on Monday (December 4) in Santa Monica, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lea Michele

While at the premiere event, Lea spoke to teen female athletes about the benefits of staying in sports as part of Gatorade’s Sisters in Sweat initiative.

“Volleyball was a big part of my life as a teen, so encouraging girls to keep playing is close to my heart. Thanks @gatorade and @awesomenesstv for a great event today! It was an honor speaking with @juliefoudy, @espnw and @rademita – together we are #SistersInSweat,” she wrote on Instagram.
Just Jared on Facebook
lea michele gatorade 02
lea michele gatorade 03
lea michele gatorade 04
lea michele gatorade 05
lea michele gatorade 94

Credit: Michael Simon / startraksphoto.com; Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Lea Michele

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Billy Bush is explaining why he's calling out Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron might be dying her hair this amazing color soon - Just Jared Jr
  • Tiffany Haddish had an amazing dinner with Taylor Swift - TooFab
  • Alec Baldwin might be getting his own talk show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber penned a touching note for his dad - Just Jared Jr