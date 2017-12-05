Lena Dunham Says She Warned Hillary Clinton About Harvey Weinstein

Lena Dunham was an avid advocate of Hillary Clinton during her presidential campaign but says she warned her team about fellow supporter Harvey Weinstein.

In a new New York Times exposé, the 31-year-old actress revealed that she spoke to several campaign directors about Harvey, who often donated money to and hosted fundraisers for Hillary.

“I just want you to let you know that Harvey’s a rapist and this is going to come out at some point. I think it’s a really bad idea for him to host fund-raisers and be involved because it’s an open secret in Hollywood that he has a problem with sexual assault,” Lena says she told the campaign team.

Lena doesn’t believe the message was ever given to Hillary and her campaign team says they were never notified about the sexual assault allegations.

Hillary spoke out about Harvey earlier this year, saying she was “shocked and appalled” by the allegations.