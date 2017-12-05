Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Look So In Love in New Photos!

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are going strong as a couple and they look so in love in these photos, which were snapped during their trip to Paris last month.

The 37-year-old actor and the 29-year-old actress, who are starring together in the upcoming movie Changeland, were joined for dinner by his goddaughter Paris Jackson and friends Seth Green and Clare Grant on the day before Thanksgiving.

Macaulay and Brenda, who rose to fame as the star of Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, went on a romantic date and shopping trip that week as well.

The couple was originally linked over the summer when they were spotted grabbing dinner with Seth, who directed Changeland.

