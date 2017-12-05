Margot Robbie Joins the Real Tonya Harding at 'I, Tonya' L.A. Premiere

Margot Robbie is the golden girl on the red carpet at the I, Tonya premiere on Tuesday (December 5) at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old actress was joined by the real Tonya Harding at the event!

Margot‘s co-stars Sebastian Stan, Allison Janney, Caitlin Carver, and Julianne Nicholson all walked the red carpet as well.

Joel Kinnaman, who worked with Margot on Suicide Squad, stepped out to show his support.

I, Tonya hits theaters in limited release this weekend and will expand later in the month.

FYI: Margot is wearing a Versace dress. Allison is wearing a Rani Zakhem gown.