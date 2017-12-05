Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Posted This Photo of Taylor Swift on Instagram &amp; Fans Took Notice

Kim Kardashian Posted This Photo of Taylor Swift on Instagram & Fans Took Notice

Selena Gomez Seemingly Calls Out 'Billboard' on Instagram, Puts Account on Private

Selena Gomez Seemingly Calls Out 'Billboard' on Instagram, Puts Account on Private

John Mayer Hospitalized, Undergoes Emergency Surgery (Statement)

John Mayer Hospitalized, Undergoes Emergency Surgery (Statement)

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Tue, 05 December 2017 at 2:13 pm

Margot Robbie Reveals The Line in 'I, Tonya' That Real-Life Tonya Harding Wished She Said!

Margot Robbie Reveals The Line in 'I, Tonya' That Real-Life Tonya Harding Wished She Said!

Chris Pratt acted as a guest host for last night’s (December 4) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live and got his guest Margot Robbie to dish all about her upbringing in Australia, her affinity for beer, and the fact that she’s never eaten at an Outback Steakhouse.

The 27-year-old actress also opened up about her latest film I, Tonya talked about one particular scene where her character tells a judge off with the line “suck my d*ck!” after rude comments are made about her skating attire.

Robbie revealed that the real Tonya Harding didn’t actually say that line, but when she saw a screening of the film she said that she “loved” it and wished she’d said it.

Watch the full interview below…


Guest Host Chris Pratt Interviews Margot Robbie
Just Jared on Facebook
margot robbie reveals the line in i tonya that real life tonya harding wished 01
margot robbie reveals the line in i tonya that real life tonya harding wished 02
margot robbie reveals the line in i tonya that real life tonya harding wished 03
margot robbie reveals the line in i tonya that real life tonya harding wished 04
margot robbie reveals the line in i tonya that real life tonya harding wished 05
margot robbie reveals the line in i tonya that real life tonya harding wished 06

Credit: Randy Holmes; Photos: ABC
Posted to: Chris Pratt, Margot Robbie

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Billy Bush is explaining why he's calling out Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron might be dying her hair this amazing color soon - Just Jared Jr
  • Tiffany Haddish had an amazing dinner with Taylor Swift - TooFab
  • Alec Baldwin might be getting his own talk show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber penned a touching note for his dad - Just Jared Jr