Margot Robbie Reveals The Line in 'I, Tonya' That Real-Life Tonya Harding Wished She Said!

Chris Pratt acted as a guest host for last night’s (December 4) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live and got his guest Margot Robbie to dish all about her upbringing in Australia, her affinity for beer, and the fact that she’s never eaten at an Outback Steakhouse.

The 27-year-old actress also opened up about her latest film I, Tonya talked about one particular scene where her character tells a judge off with the line “suck my d*ck!” after rude comments are made about her skating attire.

Robbie revealed that the real Tonya Harding didn’t actually say that line, but when she saw a screening of the film she said that she “loved” it and wished she’d said it.

Watch the full interview below…



Guest Host Chris Pratt Interviews Margot Robbie