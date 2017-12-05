Top Stories
Katie Holmes Supports Jamie Foxx at Prive Revaux Store Opening!

Katie Holmes Supports Jamie Foxx at Prive Revaux Store Opening!

Bryan Singer Speaks Out After Being Fired From Queen Biopic

Bryan Singer Speaks Out After Being Fired From Queen Biopic

Blake Lively Injured on 'The Rhythm Section' Set, Production Halted

Blake Lively Injured on 'The Rhythm Section' Set, Production Halted

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Tue, 05 December 2017 at 1:26 am

Margot Robbie Rocks Brown Jumpsuit While Arriving at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' to Promote 'I, Tonya'

Margot Robbie Rocks Brown Jumpsuit While Arriving at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' to Promote 'I, Tonya'

Margot Robbie showed off her casual style while heading into the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studios ahead of her appearance tonight!

The 27-year-old Suicide Squad actress was spotted making her way inside on Monday (December 4) in Hollywood.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Margot Robbie

She sported a brown button-up jumpsuit and black heels, letting her blonde locks flow freely.

Margot completed her look with dark red lipstick and a stylish watch.

Margot was there to promote her upcoming movie I, Tonya, in which she plays competitive ice skater Tonya Harding as she rises amongst the ranks at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, but her future in the activity is thrown into doubt when her ex-husband intervenes.

Don’t miss I, Tonya when it hits theaters on December 8!
Just Jared on Facebook
margot robbie rocks brown jumpsuit while arriving for jimmy kimmel live appearance 01
margot robbie rocks brown jumpsuit while arriving for jimmy kimmel live appearance 02
margot robbie rocks brown jumpsuit while arriving for jimmy kimmel live appearance 03
margot robbie rocks brown jumpsuit while arriving for jimmy kimmel live appearance 04
margot robbie rocks brown jumpsuit while arriving for jimmy kimmel live appearance 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Margot Robbie

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tyga's clothing store in LA was broken in to - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui performs with Halsey at Jingle Ball! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jason Momoa brought his kids to a Guns N' Roses concert - TooFab
  • Harry Styles reveals who his style icon is - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Madison Beer is opening up about her new EP - Just Jared Jr