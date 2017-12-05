Margot Robbie Rocks Brown Jumpsuit While Arriving at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' to Promote 'I, Tonya'

Margot Robbie showed off her casual style while heading into the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studios ahead of her appearance tonight!

The 27-year-old Suicide Squad actress was spotted making her way inside on Monday (December 4) in Hollywood.

She sported a brown button-up jumpsuit and black heels, letting her blonde locks flow freely.

Margot completed her look with dark red lipstick and a stylish watch.

Margot was there to promote her upcoming movie I, Tonya, in which she plays competitive ice skater Tonya Harding as she rises amongst the ranks at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, but her future in the activity is thrown into doubt when her ex-husband intervenes.

Don’t miss I, Tonya when it hits theaters on December 8!