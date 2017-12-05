Matthew Morrison On His Baby Boy Revel James Makai: 'He's Teaching Me So Much'

Matthew Morrison is opening up about his first child, 7-week old Revel James Makai, with his wife Renee!

“I revel in his bravery. It sounds weird but with especially with everything going on right now, he’s so brave to come into this world. He’s teaching me so much,” the 39-year-old actor revealed while attending his Sherpapa Supply Co. at Goop Celebration – his line of gear and accessories designed for the modern dad and family man.

“He can’t talk to me yet but he’s forcing me to learn how to communicate with someone who is trying to communicate with me. It’s a lesson in patience. I’ve never been impatient with my child. I know a lot of parents can be,” Matthew continued (via People). “I’m learning how to communicate with him about him and what every burp and fart means.”