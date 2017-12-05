Top Stories
Hilary Duff Weighs In on Selena Gomez Reuniting With Her Ex

Hilary Duff Weighs In on Selena Gomez Reuniting With Her Ex

Naya Rivera Files for Divorce from Ryan Dorsey for Second Time

Naya Rivera Files for Divorce from Ryan Dorsey for Second Time

Selena Gomez Seemingly Calls Out 'Billboard' on Instagram, Puts Account on Private

Selena Gomez Seemingly Calls Out 'Billboard' on Instagram, Puts Account on Private

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Tue, 05 December 2017 at 6:46 pm

Naya Rivera Files for Divorce from Ryan Dorsey for Second Time

Naya Rivera Files for Divorce from Ryan Dorsey for Second Time

Naya Rivera has filed for divorce from her husband Ryan Dorsey for the second time.

The 30-year-old former Glee actress initially filed for divorce in November 2016, but she and Ryan later reconciled and then she dismissed her filing two months ago.

Naya and Ryan got into an altercation over Thanksgiving weekend and it led to her being arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery. Ryan claims that Naya hit him in the head while they were walking with their two-year-old son Josey.

Naya lists the separation date as November 24, one day before her arrest, according to The Blast.

In the divorce documents, Naya lists the reason for the split as “irreconcilable differences” and she wants joint legal and physical custody of Josey. She also wants the judge to block spousal support on either side.
Just Jared on Facebook
naya rivera files for divorce from ryan dorsey 01
naya rivera files for divorce from ryan dorsey 02
naya rivera files for divorce from ryan dorsey 03
naya rivera files for divorce from ryan dorsey 04
naya rivera files for divorce from ryan dorsey 05
naya rivera files for divorce from ryan dorsey 06
naya rivera files for divorce from ryan dorsey 07
naya rivera files for divorce from ryan dorsey 08
naya rivera files for divorce from ryan dorsey 09
naya rivera files for divorce from ryan dorsey 10

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Divorce, Naya Rivera, Ryan Dorsey, Split

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Billy Bush is explaining why he's calling out Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron might be dying her hair this amazing color soon - Just Jared Jr
  • Tiffany Haddish had an amazing dinner with Taylor Swift - TooFab
  • Alec Baldwin might be getting his own talk show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber penned a touching note for his dad - Just Jared Jr