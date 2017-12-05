Naya Rivera Files for Divorce from Ryan Dorsey for Second Time

Naya Rivera has filed for divorce from her husband Ryan Dorsey for the second time.

The 30-year-old former Glee actress initially filed for divorce in November 2016, but she and Ryan later reconciled and then she dismissed her filing two months ago.

Naya and Ryan got into an altercation over Thanksgiving weekend and it led to her being arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery. Ryan claims that Naya hit him in the head while they were walking with their two-year-old son Josey.

Naya lists the separation date as November 24, one day before her arrest, according to The Blast.

In the divorce documents, Naya lists the reason for the split as “irreconcilable differences” and she wants joint legal and physical custody of Josey. She also wants the judge to block spousal support on either side.