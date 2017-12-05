Top Stories
Tue, 05 December 2017 at 3:34 pm

Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson & Kevin Hart Bring 'Jumanji' to Paris!

Nick Jonas, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart are keeping the Jumanji promo coming strong!

The three co-stars all appeared at the Jumanji : Welcome to the Jungle premiere at Le Grand Rex on Tuesday (December 5) in Paris, France.

The three all posed for photos together on the red carpet along with executive producer and director Jake Kasdan.

The trio recently took their movie to Hawaii, where they had fun posing for photos together.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle hits theaters on December 20.
Photos: Getty Images
