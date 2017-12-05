Nicki Minaj Shows Off Her 'H&M' Collection at Prive Reveaux Launch!

Nicki Minaj looked fabulous while rocking her H&M capsule collection tonight!

The 34-year-old rapper was spotted while attending the grand opening of the Prive Reveaux eyewear flagship store opening on Monday night (December 4) in New York City.

Nicki was wearing a pink, furry jacket from her H&M collection that featured an embroidered unicorn on the back.

A few days earlier, Nicki took to her Instagram to show off a billboard for the clothing line in Time Square.

“TIMES SQUARE @hm #NICKIxHM hm.com for my capsule collection ♥️,” Nicki captioned the pic.

