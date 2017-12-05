Top Stories
Katie Holmes Supports Jamie Foxx at Prive Revaux Store Opening!

Katie Holmes Supports Jamie Foxx at Prive Revaux Store Opening!

Bryan Singer Speaks Out After Being Fired From Queen Biopic

Bryan Singer Speaks Out After Being Fired From Queen Biopic

Blake Lively Injured on 'The Rhythm Section' Set, Production Halted

Blake Lively Injured on 'The Rhythm Section' Set, Production Halted

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Tue, 05 December 2017 at 2:29 am

Nicki Minaj Shows Off Her 'H&M' Collection at Prive Reveaux Launch!

Nicki Minaj Shows Off Her 'H&M' Collection at Prive Reveaux Launch!

Nicki Minaj looked fabulous while rocking her H&M capsule collection tonight!

The 34-year-old rapper was spotted while attending the grand opening of the Prive Reveaux eyewear flagship store opening on Monday night (December 4) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicki Minaj

Nicki was wearing a pink, furry jacket from her H&M collection that featured an embroidered unicorn on the back.

A few days earlier, Nicki took to her Instagram to show off a billboard for the clothing line in Time Square.

“TIMES SQUARE @hm #NICKIxHM hm.com for my capsule collection ♥️,” Nicki captioned the pic.

Check it out below…

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

Just Jared on Facebook
nicki minaj shows off hm collection at jamie foxx event 01
nicki minaj shows off hm collection at jamie foxx event 02
nicki minaj shows off hm collection at jamie foxx event 03
nicki minaj shows off hm collection at jamie foxx event 04
nicki minaj shows off hm collection at jamie foxx event 05
nicki minaj shows off hm collection at jamie foxx event 06
nicki minaj shows off hm collection at jamie foxx event 07
nicki minaj shows off hm collection at jamie foxx event 08

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Nicki Minaj

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tyga's clothing store in LA was broken in to - TMZ
  • Lauren Jauregui performs with Halsey at Jingle Ball! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jason Momoa brought his kids to a Guns N' Roses concert - TooFab
  • Harry Styles reveals who his style icon is - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Madison Beer is opening up about her new EP - Just Jared Jr