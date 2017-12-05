Paris Jackson Plays the Ukulele While Backpacking Around France (Video)

Paris Jackson is enjoying an epic backpacking trip around France!

The 19-year-old actress and model – and daughter of Michael Jackson – was spotted rocking a colorful beanie last week in Paris.

She paired the beanie with a light purple top, furry beige vest, printed scarf, blue leggings, and furry brown boots as she spent the day sightseeing, shopping, and visiting the Pont Alexandre III.

Later that night, Paris got in touch with her inner child as she climbed a light post and rode the Roue de Paris Ferris wheel with a friend.

A few days prior, Paris paid a visit to The Louvre.

Check out a video of Paris playing the ukulele while strolling around Rennes below!

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackalope (@parisjackson) on Nov 27, 2017 at 6:32am PST

See more pics from Paris’ backpacking trip below…