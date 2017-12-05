Top Stories
Katie Holmes Supports Jamie Foxx at Prive Revaux Store Opening!

Bryan Singer Speaks Out After Being Fired From Queen Biopic

Blake Lively Injured on 'The Rhythm Section' Set, Production Halted

Meghan Markle's Old Acting Resume Revealed

Tue, 05 December 2017 at 2:06 am

Paris Jackson Plays the Ukulele While Backpacking Around France (Video)

Paris Jackson is enjoying an epic backpacking trip around France!

The 19-year-old actress and model – and daughter of Michael Jackson – was spotted rocking a colorful beanie last week in Paris.

She paired the beanie with a light purple top, furry beige vest, printed scarf, blue leggings, and furry brown boots as she spent the day sightseeing, shopping, and visiting the Pont Alexandre III.

Later that night, Paris got in touch with her inner child as she climbed a light post and rode the Roue de Paris Ferris wheel with a friend.

A few days prior, Paris paid a visit to The Louvre.

Check out a video of Paris playing the ukulele while strolling around Rennes below!

See more pics from Paris’ backpacking trip below…

