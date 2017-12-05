Pink Shares Her Dating Advice for Her Daughter Willow

Pink lets out a scream on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine’s January 2018 issue.

Here’s what the singer had to share with the mag:

On her dating advice for her daughter Willow: “She said to me the other day, ‘How many boys can I have at once?’ And I said, ‘Excuse me?’ I said, ‘Probably none of them because they won’t deserve you. They have to be kind, respectful, they have to be chivalrous, they have to be good to their moms, they have to be good looking, they have to be funny.’”

On a fictional character she identifies with: “Angelina Jolie in Girl, Interrupted [because] I’m batsh*t”

On how she’d describe Christina Aguilera in one word: “Forgiven.” (If you don’t know, Pink & Christina used to not get along.)

FYI: Pink is wearing a Mugler jacket, Va Bien top, and David Yurman earrings on the cover.