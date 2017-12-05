Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Posted This Photo of Taylor Swift on Instagram &amp; Fans Took Notice

Kim Kardashian Posted This Photo of Taylor Swift on Instagram & Fans Took Notice

Selena Gomez Seemingly Calls Out 'Billboard' on Instagram, Puts Account on Private

Selena Gomez Seemingly Calls Out 'Billboard' on Instagram, Puts Account on Private

Bryan Singer Speaks Out After Being Fired From Queen Biopic

Bryan Singer Speaks Out After Being Fired From Queen Biopic

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Tue, 05 December 2017 at 10:40 am

Pink Shares Her Dating Advice for Her Daughter Willow

Pink Shares Her Dating Advice for Her Daughter Willow

Pink lets out a scream on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine’s January 2018 issue.

Here’s what the singer had to share with the mag:

On her dating advice for her daughter Willow: “She said to me the other day, ‘How many boys can I have at once?’ And I said, ‘Excuse me?’ I said, ‘Probably none of them because they won’t deserve you. They have to be kind, respectful, they have to be chivalrous, they have to be good to their moms, they have to be good looking, they have to be funny.’”

On a fictional character she identifies with:Angelina Jolie in Girl, Interrupted [because] I’m batsh*t”

On how she’d describe Christina Aguilera in one word: “Forgiven.” (If you don’t know, Pink & Christina used to not get along.)

For more from Pink, visit Cosmopolitan.com.

FYI: Pink is wearing a Mugler jacket, Va Bien top, and David Yurman earrings on the cover.
Just Jared on Facebook
pink covers cosmpolitan january 2018 01
pink covers cosmpolitan january 2018 02

Credit: Jason Kim/Cosmopolitan
Posted to: Magazine, Pink

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Billy Bush is explaining why he's calling out Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron might be dying her hair this amazing color soon - Just Jared Jr
  • Tiffany Haddish had an amazing dinner with Taylor Swift - TooFab
  • Alec Baldwin might be getting his own talk show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber penned a touching note for his dad - Just Jared Jr