Kim Kardashian Posted This Photo of Taylor Swift on Instagram & Fans Took Notice

Selena Gomez Seemingly Calls Out 'Billboard' on Instagram, Puts Account on Private

Bryan Singer Speaks Out After Being Fired From Queen Biopic

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Tue, 05 December 2017 at 9:49 am

Reese Witherspoon & Ava Phillippe Buddy Up with Lily Collins at Molly R. Stern x Sarah Chloe Jewelry Collaboration Launch!

Reese Witherspoon & Ava Phillippe Buddy Up with Lily Collins at Molly R. Stern x Sarah Chloe Jewelry Collaboration Launch!

Reese Witherspoon is all smiles while posing alongside her daughter Ava Phillippe at the Molly R. Stern X Sarah Chloe Jewelry Collaboration Launch Dinner held on Monday (December 4) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 41-year-old Big Little Lies actress and her 18-year-old daughter were joined at the event by Lily Collins, Maya Rudolph, Zahava Ryzman and designer Molly R. Stern.

To kick off the collection release, Molly moderated a conversation on the topic of self love with panelists Chelsea Handler, Diane Guerrero, Amanda de Cadenet, Candace Reels of Female Collective, and artist Cassi Gibson – Watch the conversation below!

Over the weekend, Reese and Ava stepped out for the Teen Vogue Summit LA together.


LOVEyourself- A Conversation Presented By Molly R. Stern & Sarah Chloe Jewelry
