Reese Witherspoon & Ava Phillippe Buddy Up with Lily Collins at Molly R. Stern x Sarah Chloe Jewelry Collaboration Launch!

Reese Witherspoon is all smiles while posing alongside her daughter Ava Phillippe at the Molly R. Stern X Sarah Chloe Jewelry Collaboration Launch Dinner held on Monday (December 4) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 41-year-old Big Little Lies actress and her 18-year-old daughter were joined at the event by Lily Collins, Maya Rudolph, Zahava Ryzman and designer Molly R. Stern.

To kick off the collection release, Molly moderated a conversation on the topic of self love with panelists Chelsea Handler, Diane Guerrero, Amanda de Cadenet, Candace Reels of Female Collective, and artist Cassi Gibson – Watch the conversation below!

Over the weekend, Reese and Ava stepped out for the Teen Vogue Summit LA together.



LOVEyourself- A Conversation Presented By Molly R. Stern & Sarah Chloe Jewelry