Kim Kardashian Posted This Photo of Taylor Swift on Instagram & Fans Took Notice

Selena Gomez Seemingly Calls Out 'Billboard' on Instagram, Puts Account on Private

John Mayer Hospitalized, Undergoes Emergency Surgery (Statement)

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Tue, 05 December 2017 at 4:16 pm

Results of Chester Bennington's Autopsy Revealed

Results of Chester Bennington's Autopsy Revealed

The results of Chester Bennington‘s autopsy and toxicology reports have been released on Tuesday (December 5).

The late Linkin Park frontman’s autopsy showed that he had both alcohol and MDMA (ecstasy) in his system when he hanged himself, according to TMZ.

Authorities reportedly also found a prescription bottle of Zolpidem, or generic Ambien, on his dresser. There was also a pint glass of Corona, which was less than half full, and an empty bottle of Stella Artois.

There was no suicide note according to the report, but police found what they call an “apparent biography,” which was handwritten.

Chester sadly committed suicide in July of this year. For the full report, head to TMZ.com.
