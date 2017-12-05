Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Posted This Photo of Taylor Swift on Instagram &amp; Fans Took Notice

Kim Kardashian Posted This Photo of Taylor Swift on Instagram & Fans Took Notice

Selena Gomez Seemingly Calls Out 'Billboard' on Instagram, Puts Account on Private

Selena Gomez Seemingly Calls Out 'Billboard' on Instagram, Puts Account on Private

John Mayer Hospitalized, Undergoes Emergency Surgery (Statement)

John Mayer Hospitalized, Undergoes Emergency Surgery (Statement)

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Tue, 05 December 2017 at 11:33 am

Rose McGowan Fires Back at Harvey Weinstein

Rose McGowan Fires Back at Harvey Weinstein
  • Rose McGowan has a message directed at Harvey WeinsteinTMZ
  • Shawn Mendes made an interesting reveal – Just Jared Jr
  • Taylor Swift is on the cover of her first major magazine in a while – Lainey Gossip
  • John Oliver really questioned Dustin Hoffman about sexual harassment allegations – TooFab
  • Shay Mitchell relived her Pretty Little Liars audition – MTV
  • Jimmy Kimmel shared some great news about his son – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Newsies, Rose McGowan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Billy Bush is explaining why he's calling out Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron might be dying her hair this amazing color soon - Just Jared Jr
  • Tiffany Haddish had an amazing dinner with Taylor Swift - TooFab
  • Alec Baldwin might be getting his own talk show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber penned a touching note for his dad - Just Jared Jr