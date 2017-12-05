Tue, 05 December 2017 at 11:33 am
Rose McGowan Fires Back at Harvey Weinstein
- Rose McGowan has a message directed at Harvey Weinstein – TMZ
- Shawn Mendes made an interesting reveal – Just Jared Jr
- Taylor Swift is on the cover of her first major magazine in a while – Lainey Gossip
- John Oliver really questioned Dustin Hoffman about sexual harassment allegations – TooFab
- Shay Mitchell relived her Pretty Little Liars audition – MTV
- Jimmy Kimmel shared some great news about his son – Popsugar
