Ruby Rose Speaks Out After Criticism of Acne & Weight

Ruby Rose is fighting back against critics of her acne struggle and weight.

The 31-year-old actress took to her Instagram stories to speak out after being unfairly scrutinized by certain media outlets.

Ruby explained that her acne came from the bacteria on her phone after doing Pitch Perfect 3 interviews and hotel pillows.

“Yeah it sucks…for me, I don’t see how it’s bothering so many others? But I’m a human. It happens,” Ruby wrote.

She also explained that the photos the outlets chose of her thin figure didn’t showcase how she truly looked at recent events and the appearance of her back has always been the same due to tilted posterior from a car accident.

“It is very important to know what an eating disorder is, to know how to speak about it properly when you have such a platform such as a national newspaper,” she wrote about an article that had suggested she was anorexic.

Ruby added, “From the bottom of my heart I am sorry if those stories triggered anything in anyone.”