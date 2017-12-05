Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Posted This Photo of Taylor Swift on Instagram &amp; Fans Took Notice

Selena Gomez Seemingly Calls Out 'Billboard' on Instagram, Puts Account on Private

John Mayer Hospitalized, Undergoes Emergency Surgery (Statement)

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Tue, 05 December 2017 at 1:59 pm

Saoirse Ronan Opens Up About the 'Saturday Night Live' Sexual Harassment Parody Music Video

Saoirse Ronan is discussing her new movie – and her Saturday Night Live debut!

The 23-year-old Lady Bird actress appeared on Good Morning America on Monday (December 4) in New York City.

During her appearance on GMA, the two-time Oscar-nominated actress talked to Robin Roberts about her Saturday Night Live debut and said she was a “huge fan” of Greta Gerwig even before doing Lady Bird.

“They had such a great sort of sophisticated way of handling something like that through humor. I feel like I’ve had so many conversations recently with men like that where I’m like ‘yeah, it’s actually been like this…forever,’” she explained of the sexual harassment parody music video.

Watch below!
