Saoirse Ronan Opens Up About the 'Saturday Night Live' Sexual Harassment Parody Music Video

Saoirse Ronan is discussing her new movie – and her Saturday Night Live debut!

The 23-year-old Lady Bird actress appeared on Good Morning America on Monday (December 4) in New York City.

During her appearance on GMA, the two-time Oscar-nominated actress talked to Robin Roberts about her Saturday Night Live debut and said she was a “huge fan” of Greta Gerwig even before doing Lady Bird.

“They had such a great sort of sophisticated way of handling something like that through humor. I feel like I’ve had so many conversations recently with men like that where I’m like ‘yeah, it’s actually been like this…forever,’” she explained of the sexual harassment parody music video.

