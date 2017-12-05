Selena Gomez & Taylor Swift Are Friends Because of the Jonas Brothers!

Selena Gomez is spilling on her long lasting friendship with Taylor Swift and how they’ve got the Jonas Brothers to thank!

The 25-year-old entertainer recently revealed she’s been friends with Tay for almost 12 years and it all happened when they were dating Nick and Joe!

“We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical,” Selena told Britian’s KISS FM.

She added, “It was amazing, because she was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked. It was the best thing we got out of those relationships.”

Even though things didn’t work with their exes, Selena said it’s all good with the JoBros now!

“They’re lovely, by the way. We’re all friends now. We were young, you know; it’s a different time,” Selena said.

Check out all that Selena had to say in the video below…