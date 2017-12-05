Spanish Singer Pablo Alboran Heats Up the Cover of 'Para Todos'

Pablo Alboran‘s buff biceps are on full display for the cover of Para Todos‘ December 2017 issue.

Here is what the 28-year-old Spanish singer had to share with the mag:

On his fourth studio album Prometo: “I was able to have two years to write the music for this album, so the songs came from a calm state of mind. I wanted to incorporate certain music like electronica and infuse Latin sounds to some of the songs. The lyrics have more maturity and honesty in them.”

On how he feels he’s evolved since his career began in 2011: “It has been an incredible few years with a lot of good and challenging experiences. Some seem to have gone by faster than others. I think now I feel free, musically speaking, with a desire to explore different genres with an open mind and without judgments. Personally my life is more calm and I want to enjoy each moment.”

On dream collaborations: “I would love to collaborated with Sia and Chris Martin, each brings a new perspective, their talent is beyond and the creativity that comes out of each project they release is truly inspiring.”

