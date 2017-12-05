Top Stories
Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Look So In Love in New Photos!

Hilary Duff Weighs In on Selena Gomez Reuniting With Her Ex

Naya Rivera Files for Divorce from Ryan Dorsey for Second Time

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Tue, 05 December 2017 at 9:40 pm

Taylor Lautner Jets Back to LA After Quick Chicago Trip!

Taylor Lautner Jets Back to LA After Quick Chicago Trip!

Taylor Lautner is back in LA after a quick trip to the Windy City!

The 25-year-old actor was spotted arriving at LAX airport on Tuesday afternoon (December 5) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Lautner

While in Chicago, Taylor enjoyed some downtime and got to check out a Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers basketball game!

During the short trip, he also got to visit Willis Tower to check out the city’s skyline and do a daredevil flip on one of the clear observation decks!

In case you missed it, Taylor also recently got a hilarious prank call from Paris Jackson!
