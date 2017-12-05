Taylor Lautner Jets Back to LA After Quick Chicago Trip!

Taylor Lautner is back in LA after a quick trip to the Windy City!

The 25-year-old actor was spotted arriving at LAX airport on Tuesday afternoon (December 5) in Los Angeles.

While in Chicago, Taylor enjoyed some downtime and got to check out a Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers basketball game!

During the short trip, he also got to visit Willis Tower to check out the city’s skyline and do a daredevil flip on one of the clear observation decks!

In case you missed it, Taylor also recently got a hilarious prank call from Paris Jackson!