The Crown's Matt Smith Says He Feels Sorry for Meghan Markle

Matt Smith knows a little bit about what life as a royal is like thanks to his role as Prince Philip on The Crown and now he’s commenting on how Meghan Markle‘s life is about to change.

The 35-year-old actor says he feels “sorry” for Meghan as her life is never going to be the same again.

“I feel sorry for her,” Matt said at a 92Y screening and Q&A on Monday night (via Vanity Fair). “It’s such a transition in her life, and it’s such a huge thing to take on. Life as she knows it is gone. But hey, she’s marrying the prince of Britain—how exciting for her.”

Meghan is a divorced woman and as seen on the first season of The Crown, members of the royal family were not allowed to marry someone who had previously been married. Claire Foy commented on how this is something today’s royals don’t have to worry about.

“You realize the fact that Elizabeth forbade her sister from marrying a divorced man; it goes to show how time has changed and how they’ve had to evolve,” Claire said. “And they really have. This would not have been conceivable, this would not have happened 50 years ago. And I think that’s why the monarchy will survive, and thrive, because it’s willing to change and listen to the people and realize that some elements of the institution are outdated and unnecessary.”