Who Went Home on 'The Voice' 2017? Two Singers Eliminated

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on The Voice!

We’re very close to the finale of The Voice‘s thirteenth season and two singers were just eliminated from the competition.

The top eight was revealed during the results show on Tuesday (December 5). Four contestants will be cut next week, leaving four singers left for the finale week.

The three contestants who had the lowest amount of votes this week performed again for a chance to win the instant save. Two of them went home and one of them was saved.

Ashland Craft – Team Miley

Age: 21

From: Piedmont, South Carolina

Current City: Piedmont, South Carolina

Shi’Ann Jones – Team Jennifer

Age: 15

From: Paducah, Kentucky

Current City: Bowling Green, Kentucky