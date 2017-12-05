Top Stories
Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Look So In Love in New Photos!

Hilary Duff Weighs In on Selena Gomez Reuniting With Her Ex

Naya Rivera Files for Divorce from Ryan Dorsey for Second Time

Find Out Why Donald Trump Is Being Sued

Tue, 05 December 2017 at 8:59 pm

Who Went Home on 'The Voice' 2017? Two Singers Eliminated

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on The Voice!

We’re very close to the finale of The Voice‘s thirteenth season and two singers were just eliminated from the competition.

TOP 8 REVEALED: These singers are still competing!

The top eight was revealed during the results show on Tuesday (December 5). Four contestants will be cut next week, leaving four singers left for the finale week.

The three contestants who had the lowest amount of votes this week performed again for a chance to win the instant save. Two of them went home and one of them was saved.

Click inside for the spoilers on who went home…

Ashland Craft – Team Miley

Age: 21
From: Piedmont, South Carolina
Current City: Piedmont, South Carolina

Shi’Ann Jones – Team Jennifer

Age: 15
From: Paducah, Kentucky
Current City: Bowling Green, Kentucky
Photos: NBC
Posted to: The Voice

