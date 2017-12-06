'A Wrinkle in Time' Gets Four Gorgeous Brand-New Posters

Ava DuVernay‘s upcoming film A Wrinkle In Time just dropped some amazing new artwork!

The posters for the epic adventure movie, which is based on Madeleine L’Engle‘s classic novel, were released on Wednesday (December 6).

In the film, Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, and Reese Witherspoon play mystical beings Mrs. Which, Who, and Whatsit, respectively, who guide Meg Murry (Storm Reid) around space as she searches for her missing scientist father (Chris Pine).

Oprah, Reese, Mindy, and Storm are each featured on a poster.

A Wrinkle in Time hits theaters on March 9, 2018! Watch the trailer here.

See the full posters below…